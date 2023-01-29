Authorities issue statewide Silver Alert for missing Kenosha man last seen in 1200 block of Sheridan Road Saturday night

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Kenosha man reported missing by family and last seen Saturday night, according to Kenosha police.

Police said Robert Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road.

Badillo was described as a white male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray and partially balding hair, according to authorities. At the time, he was last seen wearing a red baseball-style cap, a brown button-up shirt, a black Carhartt-style jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate 114-PVB.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

Anyone with information on Badillo should contact the police department at 262-605-5200.

