 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Authorities issue statewide Silver Alert for missing Kenosha man last seen in 1200 block of Sheridan Road Saturday night

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Kenosha man reported missing by family and last seen Saturday night, according to Kenosha police.

Police said Robert Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road.

Badillo was described as a white male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray and partially balding hair, according to authorities. At the time, he was last seen wearing a red baseball-style cap, a brown button-up shirt, a black Carhartt-style jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate 114-PVB.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

People are also reading…

A Silver Alert is a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties. Here’s how most states handle Silver Alerts and help find the missing person(s).

Anyone with information on Badillo should contact the police department at 262-605-5200.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert