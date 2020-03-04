Authorities probe reported child abduction attempt

SALEM LAKES — Authorities are investigating a possible child abduction attempt reported Wednesday morning.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was reported at 11:19 a.m. in the 24200 block of 84th Street.
A 13-year-old Salem Grade School student told deputies and school administrators that while he was waiting for the school bus, a gray four-door car (unknown make or model) stopped in the roadway near the student.
The student said the driver, a white male with short brown hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, asked the student, “Want to come in?”
Deputies are investigating the incident and canvassed the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and suspect.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.
