Authorities seek driver after train collides with unoccupied pickup at Kenosha crossing Sunday night

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pickup truck was abandoned on the train crossing in the 8000 block of 60th Street, near Mahone Middle School, causing a partial derailment Sunday night.

A Canadian Pacific train collided with the unoccupied truck, a Dodge Dakota, around 10:30 p.m. according to Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright.

The vehicle had been left in the crossing. No injuries were reported.

Wright said that according to the registered owner of the vehicle, he had loaned the truck to a friend who had contacted him and told him the truck had broken down.

Law enforcement is still attempting to locate the vehicle’s operator Wright said, and the investigation is ongoing. Charges may be requested against the driver.

The train was re-railed several hours later at 2:10 a.m. Monday morning, and Canadian Pacific advised the rail was fully operational by 2:32 a.m.