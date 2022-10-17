 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KENOSHA CROSSING

Authorities seek driver after train collides with unoccupied pickup at Kenosha crossing Sunday night

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pickup truck was abandoned on the train crossing in the 8000 block of 60th Street, near Mahone Middle School, causing a partial derailment Sunday night.

A Canadian Pacific train collided with the unoccupied truck, a Dodge Dakota, around 10:30 p.m. according to Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright.

The vehicle had been left in the crossing. No injuries were reported.

Wright said that according to the registered owner of the vehicle, he had loaned the truck to a friend who had contacted him and told him the truck had broken down.

Law enforcement is still attempting to locate the vehicle’s operator Wright said, and the investigation is ongoing. Charges may be requested against the driver.

The train was re-railed several hours later at 2:10 a.m. Monday morning, and Canadian Pacific advised the rail was fully operational by 2:32 a.m.

People are also reading…

View Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd's family may sue Kanye West over fentanyl claims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert