Ava Woods Subdivision nearing fruition

It’s taken some time to get to this point, but work is quickly progressing at the site of the new 18-home Ava Woods Subdivision in Kenosha.

Stepping Stone Homes Project Manager Sam Jagodzinski said Wednesday that the first home in the development at the corner of 18th Street and 39th Avenue should reach the construction phase by early fall.

The development on the 9.69-acre plot is under the direction of Home Path Financial of Butler. Stepping Stone Homes, located in Burlington, is a division of Home Path.

“We’re very excited about it,” Jagodzinski said. “We think it’s going to be a really fantastic project over there. We’re really excited to be a part of the Kenosha community.”

He described the project as “a pretty big market opportunity.”

The conceptual plan for the development first came to the Kenosha Plan Commission in 2018. The City Council paved the way for the project at its Dec. 21, 2020, meeting when it approved a rezoning of the land from agricultural to a single-family residential district.

Jagodzinski said he expects the home prices in the development to range from the mid-$400,000 to low-$500,000 range.