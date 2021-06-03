Ava Woods subdivision on 39th Avenue at Highway L starting to emerge

It’s taken some time to get to this point, but work is quickly progressing at the site of the new 18-home Ava Woods subdivision in Kenosha.
Stepping Stone Homes Project Manager Sam Jagodzinski said Wednesday that the first home in the development at the corner of 18th Street and 39th Avenue should reach the construction phase by early fall.
The development on the 9.69-acre plot is under the direction of Home Path Financial of Butler. Stepping Stone Homes, located in Burlington, is a division of Home Path.
“We’re very excited about it,” Jagodzinski said. “We think it’s going to be a really fantastic project over there. We’re really excited to be a part of the Kenosha community.”
He described the project as “a pretty big market opportunity.”
The conceptual plan for the development first came to the Kenosha Plan Commission in 2018. The City Council paved the way for the project at its Dec. 21, 2020, meeting when it approved a rezoning of the land from agricultural to a single-family residential district.
Jagodzinski said he expects the home prices in the development to range from the mid-$400,000 to low-$500,000 range.
Site work is continuing, with an eye on this fall for the first construction, Jagodzinski said. The end point with a full development should happen around next spring or summer.
A number of factors could affect that timeline, as the housing market continues to lean heavily toward sellers at the moment.
“We try to keep a pretty even keel,” Jagodzinski said. “We think the fundamentals of Kenosha are quite strong. It’s more of a long-term strategy. We’re just seeing what the market is doing.”
The project also has been affected — like just about every construction effort now — with higher costs for building materials. Jagodzinski said he’s confident the development will continue down a positive path.
“It’s a challenge, but ultimately, I think in many ways, the effect is pronounced, and certainly material shortages and things like that are an issue,” he said. “But overall, we think building a process and trying to take a longer time scale (makes it) an annoying but manageable hurdle.”
Two key factors drew Stepping Stone to consider the development at that location, Jagodzinski said.
“We really like that Kenosha market,” he said. “We think there’s pretty robust job growth out there. Additionally, I’m not going to say there has been no housing developed, but we feel like there’s also a market opportunity for that. It’s a combination of those two.
“We’re fortunate to be there.”
