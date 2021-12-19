Avoiding the holiday blues

Although much of life is returning to normal, this is in a context of a new COVID variant being introduced to the world and the complications of the holiday season.

Many have experienced nearly two years of disruptions and uncertainties. Many are also on edge about the future. It is not easy to maintain emotional resiliency in extended times of stress.

For many, the usual coping tools are stretched beyond capacity. Self-care and a plan for emotional health is the best strategy for the season.

Experiencing depression during the holiday season is a common issue. Social isolation can be a trigger for some. With new concerns about COVID we need to pay attention to those who are spending much time alone. Checking in and staying in touch is especially important when family gatherings are the norm for so many.

Many people are working on managing their addictions. Added stress and even managing difficult family relationships can be a trigger to a downward spiral. A supportive and encouraging relationship can go a long way to alleviate holiday blues.

Working through the loss of a loved one can be very difficult. Many will be experiencing the first holiday without a spouse, mom or dad, sister or brother, a child or a best friend. Bring a little joy and compassion to those who are missing their loved ones over the holidays.

To bolster personal resilience, begin a new tradition. Meet with a special friend. Send targeted holiday letters to loved ones. Make a gratitude list and then reach out to those who should be thanked.

Don’t give into holiday pressures. Feel free to leave an event if uncomfortable. Be willing to tell others, “I’m not up for this right now.”

Volunteer at a soup kitchen, a clothing shelter, a food bank or a homeless shelter or just help a neighbor. Also take more frequent walks in a favorite park, along the lake or in the neighborhood, greeting neighbors during the walk.

The hallmarks of a good plan of self-care, according to the National Institute of Health are:

Be realistic. A realistic approach will help to temper expectations and build stamina for the long day ahead. Challenge and support each other. Humans are wired to strive and to pursue goals! Those who strengthen their resolve to meet challenges, will have their resiliency grows alongside of it. Stay connected to loved ones. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Look to the future with optimism. Review your gratitudes and know that there is no reason to expect that good things will not continue to come.

