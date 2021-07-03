Avoiding the holiday burn: Tips for preventing, treating sunburn, minor burns

Fireworks, charcoal grill-outs, a day at the beach: It’s all fun until someone gets burned.
And with the holiday weekend here, opportunities for accidental burns mount, say experts.
According to the National Fire Protection Association July is the peak month for grill fires.
The agency also reports that children under five accounted for 39 percent of contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals.
As for fireworks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.
Sunburn prevention, treatment
If you’re lucky enough to avoid those burn factors, there’s still the sun to look out for. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services more than one out of every three Americans reports getting sunburned each year.
The severity of a sunburn, and whether it needs medical attention depends on a variety of factors, according to Mabria Loqman, urgent care physician at Aurora Urgent Care Racine, 8400 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Exposure from three to six hours will give most people a sunburn but if you’re out for 12 to 24 hours you’re looking at a severe burn, she said.
Skin type of course plays into sunburn as well. Physicians categorize skin pigmentation from 1 to 6. “Types 1 and 2 burn rather than tan,” she said.
Time of year, time of day and latitude and altitude also factor in.
“In July the sun is at its worst from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Loqman said. “Also the closer to the equator puts people at higher risk, as does higher altitude,” Loqman said.
The application of sun protection products should be carefully monitored, particularly for those going into the water, say the physicians.
“People need to reapply (sunscreen) with a waterproof product that is 50 spf or more. Additionally they must allow the sunblock cream to sink in for 20 to 30 minutes before going into the water and reapply every 30 top 40 minutes.”
Rating the burn
Sunburn severity is ranked by first, second and third degree burns.
First degree sunburn is that which affects only the out layers of the skin; second degree impacts deeper layers and may result in blistering. A third-degree sunburn involves all skin layers; care by trained medical providers is required.
For mild cases of sunburn, physicians recommend applying cool compresses and topical agents including Aloe Vera gel or calamine lotion. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are also suggested.
Sunburned skin should be washed using mild soap and water, Loqman said.
“Mild to moderate sunburn is a self-limiting condition that usually resolves in a few days. There are no specific therapies to reverse the skin damage and hasten the healing time,” observes Gary Zaid, medical director for emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine for Froedtert South hospitals in Kenosha County.
Management involves the symptomatic treatment of skin inflammation and control of pain whereas severe sunburn requires more intense care.
“Patients with extensive blistering sunburn, severe pain, and systemic symptoms (fever, headache, vomiting, dehydration) may require hospitalization for fluid replacement and parenteral analgesia,” Zaid said.
“If skin is blistering, that’s pretty severe, and I would like to see patients to assess how deep the burn is,” Loqman said.
“Burns from sparklers and fireworks also need medical attention,” she added.
Advice hotline
For real-time advice during the Fourth of July weekend, Alocane, the makers products offering relief and healing for minor burns of all types, is debuting its Ask Alocane Burn Hotline and on-line chatline. (See box).
According to company information, registered nurses manning the hotline over the July 4th holiday weekend are prepared to offer advice about how to treat sunburns and burns from outdoor cooking, grilling, firepits and sparklers.
“They will also be able to help with advice on how to differentiate between first-degree and second-degree burns and debunk myths about home remedies for burns like lemon juice, mayo, butter, oil and ice,” say company spokespersons.
“It’s crucial to treat even the slightest of burns as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said registered nurse and Ask Alocane Burn Hotline representative Laura Gardon. “Small, minor burns deserve the same advice as any medical question and our team of nurses will be ready to put people at ease this summer when there are more burn incidents.”
At the end of the day, the sun is not for everyone, Loqman said.
“If a child is under 6 months we suggest not to bringing them out or using a shade umbrella. They don’t understand the joy of sun and are best kept inside in the air conditioning.”