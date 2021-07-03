Avoiding the holiday burn: Tips for preventing, treating sunburn, minor burns

Fireworks, charcoal grill-outs, a day at the beach: It’s all fun until someone gets burned.

And with the holiday weekend here, opportunities for accidental burns mount, say experts.

According to the National Fire Protection Association July is the peak month for grill fires.

The agency also reports that children under five accounted for 39 percent of contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals.

As for fireworks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

Sunburn prevention, treatment

If you’re lucky enough to avoid those burn factors, there’s still the sun to look out for. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services more than one out of every three Americans reports getting sunburned each year.

The severity of a sunburn, and whether it needs medical attention depends on a variety of factors, according to Mabria Loqman, urgent care physician at Aurora Urgent Care Racine, 8400 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.