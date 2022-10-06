Awash with colors! Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program mural dedicated at Job Center

This year’s Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program mural was dedicated Wednesday at the Job Center.

The work of art — a celebration of western Kenosha County landmarks — will soon go on permanent display in the lobby of the County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

The program this year employed 146 at-risk youth who worked a total of 14,000 hours and public and private employer worksites across the county, all with the goal of teaching valuable work and life skills while also providing a paying summer job.

Having recently completed its 14th season, the program is presented in a partnership between Kenosha County, the Kenosha Unified School District, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Community Impact Programs and the participating worksites.