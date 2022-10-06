Awash with colors! Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program mural dedicated at Job Center

The mural produced by this year’s Youth Employment in the Arts participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program showcases landmarks from across western Kenosha County. It will be installed soon in the lobby of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, where it will remain on permanent display.
SUBMITTED PHOTOs
Participants in this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program pose in front of the mural that they created, which was dedicated Wednesday and will soon go on permanent display in the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. In the photo, from left, are County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Ryan Riley, Disney Washington, Aster Kewenig, Shayla Majors, Takayla Dail and art teacher Jack Tatay, who advised the artists.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Takayla Dail, second from left, poses for a photo in front of the mural that she helped to create as a member of this year’s Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program. Joining her, from left, are her mother, Barbara Randolph; family friend Gwendolyn Monroe, and Monroe’s foster son, Jemere Pearson, 3.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
County Executive Samantha Kerkman speaks during a Wednesday afternoon dedication ceremony for the western Kenosha County-themed mural created by participants in this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program. Looking on, at right, is Kenosha County Gang Intervention Supervisor Donna Rhodes, coordinator of the program.
This year’s Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program mural was dedicated Wednesday at the Job Center.
The work of art — a celebration of western Kenosha County landmarks — will soon go on permanent display in the lobby of the County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
The program this year employed 146 at-risk youth who worked a total of 14,000 hours and public and private employer worksites across the county, all with the goal of teaching valuable work and life skills while also providing a paying summer job.
Having recently completed its 14th season, the program is presented in a partnership between Kenosha County, the Kenosha Unified School District, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Community Impact Programs and the participating worksites.
UPDATED: IN PHOTOS: Images from the 2022 Kenosha County Fair
The mural produced by this year’s Youth Employment in the Arts participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program showcases landmarks from across western Kenosha County. It will be installed soon in the lobby of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, where it will remain on permanent display.
Participants in this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program pose in front of the mural that they created, which was dedicated Wednesday and will soon go on permanent display in the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. In the photo, from left, are County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Ryan Riley, Disney Washington, Aster Kewenig, Shayla Majors, Takayla Dail and art teacher Jack Tatay, who advised the artists.
Takayla Dail, second from left, poses for a photo in front of the mural that she helped to create as a member of this year’s Kenosha County Summer Youth Employment Program. Joining her, from left, are her mother, Barbara Randolph; family friend Gwendolyn Monroe, and Monroe’s foster son, Jemere Pearson, 3.
County Executive Samantha Kerkman speaks during a Wednesday afternoon dedication ceremony for the western Kenosha County-themed mural created by participants in this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program. Looking on, at right, is Kenosha County Gang Intervention Supervisor Donna Rhodes, coordinator of the program.