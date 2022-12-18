Away in a manger ...

Each year as I drive around Kenosha, checking out the decorations for our Holiday Lights roundup story and photos, I see a few signs in yards reminding people to "Keep Christ in Christmas."

Message received.

Local residents are certainly doing their part, with numerous variations on the traditional Nativity scene set up in front yards, side yards, backyards and even crowded onto apartment balconies.

You'll find elegantly lit all-white Nativity figures or colorful, nostalgic blow molds of Mary, Joseph, the baby Jesus and various shepherds and manger animals.

I've even seen a Nativity scene populated by Charlie Brown and his pals.

My favorite Nativity scene story came from a reader several years ago, when I first started compiling Christmas lights stories.

This person said one of his neighbors set up a large Nativity scene in his yard one year, with the usual figures of Mary and Joseph, baby Jesus and maybe a Wise Man or two. Also in the mix? A nutcracker and a snowman blow mold.

"When I asked him why these characters were in the Nativity scene," this read said, "he told me his son thought Jesus would want to invite guests to his birthday party." Indeed. Who wouldn't want to crash a stranger's party in a rented barn?

There's some holiday wisdom out of the mouth of babes!

— Elizabeth Snyder