Back 2 School: Thursday event at Shalom Center offers free school supplies
The Kenosha Shalom Center is planning a back-to-school community event offering free backpacks filled with school supplies at the Shalom Center parking lot from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Kids must be present to receive a prepacked backpack, and will automatically be entered into a drawing for raffle prizes, including bicycles, a portable basketball hoop and more.

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, said that while the center already had a program for donating backpacks with school supplies to children in need, they wanted to do something more this year.

Tamarra Coleman

Coleman

“We’re very excited to see what happens, maybe this will become an annual thing,” Coleman said.

According to Coleman, 450 backpacks have been prepped, offering supplies for students K through 12. Exactly how many people will come to the event is uncertain, Coleman admitted, although she said they have enough food for at least 600.

“I have no idea, it’s crazy,” Coleman said.

Beyond the backpacks and raffles, the community event will also offer free food, games, vaccinations, immunizations, sports physicals, Narcan training, and other resources.

Officer Friendly, Deputy Friendly, and representatives from Kenosha County Public Health, the Kenosha community Health Center and the Kenosha Public Library are also scheduled to attend.

“We wanted to be able to give back to the community,” Coleman said, “It was important our kiddos were prepared for school.”

The backpacks will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last, at 4314-39th Ave.

School supply donations can be dropped off at Door 1 of the Shalom Center, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, call (262) 658-1713, ext. 121, or go to shalomcenter.org.

