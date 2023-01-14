Back for seconds: Taste of Wisconsin to return to Kenosha after supposed 2022 finale

Last year’s Taste of Wisconsin left people hungry for more.

The Taste held in 2022 was meant to be the finale to more than a decade of celebrating good food and good entertainment, with Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha organizers saying they simply lacked the volunteers to continue running the event.

But after last year’s overwhelming success, Kenosha residents can return for seconds, with dates already announced for the 2023 Taste of Wisconsin, to be held again at Kenosha’s Harbor.

This year’s event, starting on Thursday, July 27 and running through Saturday, July 29, was announced on the event’s social media.

Candy Eisenhauer, an event organizer with the Kiwanis Club and the “Mother of Taste of Wisconsin,” as she’s known as to some, said last year likely saw about 75,000 visitors across the three-day event, 10,000 more than normal.

“The patrons that came last year were so generous with donations,” Eisenhauer said. “We probably had the best year for our charities we’ve ever had.”

This year’s Taste of Wisconsin is expected to be in line with last year’s in terms of size and scale.

Eisenhauer said they are also considering the return of the Kid Zone, which was removed several years ago due to a lack of volunteers.

Eisenhauer said many people expressed their disappointment last year when they learned the event was ending. Even the City and Visit Kenosha, Kenosha’s tourism and convention bureau, approached the Kiwanis to encourage the event’s continuation.

“What made us feel so good was the response from everyone,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s a great feeling. It was awesome to find out from so many people how amazing Taste of Wisconsin was.”

Work is already underway to begin planning for this year’s event.

For those hoping to volunteer, Eisenhauer said more information is to come as the event draws nearer.

“It’s going to be another great year,” Eisenhauer said.

The Taste of Wisconsin festival began 15 years ago in 2009, with this year marking the 13th annual event after skipping two years due to the pandemic. The free event boasts a wide selection of food and entertainment, with vendors from across the Midwest.

