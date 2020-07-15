Back the Blue protester charged with felony for punching plainclothes cop

The complaint states that at about 11 a.m. there was a confrontation between the two groups “with pushing and shoving” and that Albrecht and other officers were attempting to get between the two groups. Albrecht was asking a person to stop standing on a protest sign so he could return it to a protester. As he did so, the complaint states, a man later identified as Hoff “canted his stance and swung, striking Sgt. Albrecht with a closed fist on the side of his face.” According to the complaint, Albrecht immediately arrested Hoff.

“Sgt. Albrecht reports that the defendant repeatedly apologized to Sgt. Albrecht, stating that he would ‘never hit a cop’ and ‘I’m on your side,’” the complaint states. “Sgt. Albrecht reports that he told the defendant that it was inexcusable to strike anyone in that type of situation.”

When he appeared in court for a bond hearing after his arrest, Hoff’s attorney told the court Hoff “was at the rally in support of the police” and believed he was defending himself when he punched the officer. He said he was not aware it was a police officer when he hit him.

At his bond hearing in June, Hoff was released on a $2,000 signature bond pending charges.

