Back the Blue protester charged with felony for punching plainclothes cop

A Back the Blue protester is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Thursday on a felony charge for punching a plainclothes police officer.
Lance Hoff, 52, of Kenosha, was charged Wednesday with battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Hoff was one of about 250 to 300 people who attended a Back the Blue rally at Civic Center Park headlined by former Milwaukee County Sheriff and conservative commentator David Clarke June 27. A smaller group of about 50 counter protesters also attended the event.
Hoff was one of two people arrested at the rally. He was released after spending the night in jail, the case sent to the Walworth County District Attorney for review to avoid any conflict of interest with the Kenosha District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors filed the charges Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was working at the event along with other police officers doing crowd control. Albrecht was wearing the civilian clothes he normally wears for work, with his service weapon on his belt and his Kenosha Police Department badge on a chain around his neck.
The complaint states that earlier in the day Albrecht had stopped and talked to the two groups — one in support of law enforcement, the second wanting changes in policing — “so that both groups were aware of who Sgt. Albrecht was and why he was in the area.”
The complaint states that at about 11 a.m. there was a confrontation between the two groups “with pushing and shoving” and that Albrecht and other officers were attempting to get between the two groups. Albrecht was asking a person to stop standing on a protest sign so he could return it to a protester. As he did so, the complaint states, a man later identified as Hoff “canted his stance and swung, striking Sgt. Albrecht with a closed fist on the side of his face.” According to the complaint, Albrecht immediately arrested Hoff.
“Sgt. Albrecht reports that the defendant repeatedly apologized to Sgt. Albrecht, stating that he would ‘never hit a cop’ and ‘I’m on your side,’” the complaint states. “Sgt. Albrecht reports that he told the defendant that it was inexcusable to strike anyone in that type of situation.”
When he appeared in court for a bond hearing after his arrest, Hoff’s attorney told the court Hoff “was at the rally in support of the police” and believed he was defending himself when he punched the officer. He said he was not aware it was a police officer when he hit him.
At his bond hearing in June, Hoff was released on a $2,000 signature bond pending charges.
