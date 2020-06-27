Back the Blue rally disrupted briefly by anti-law enforcement group

“The thin blue line that divides us from chaos is being stretched every day,” Blackburn said as he invoked prayers for police officers.

Speakers address crowd

Speakers supported the efforts of law enforcement officers, denounced initiatives to “defund” law enforcement agencies and contended that protests should not be pitting law enforcement against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Such protests are “a false narrative,” said Nudi. “Every American citizen’s life matters,” he said.

Tawsif Anan, reading a message from Sen. Johnson, said the counter protests were “anarchy and chaos.”

David Clarke, the former Milwaukee County sheriff invited by Martin to speak at the event, helped redirect the attention of the Back the Blue rally-goers after the brief disruption by the anti-law enforcement group.

Clarke was greeted with a roar of applause. Known nationally for his vocal support of law enforcement and the Trump administration, he criticized orders for police to stand down. “The police as a profession doesn’t need any reform,” he said.

Clarke also charged rally-goers to be organized to get the message out in support of law enforcement.