Back the Blue supporter arrested after allegedly punching police officer

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 52-year-old Kenosha man who was at a Back the Blue rally in support of police is facing a possible felony charge after allegedly punching a plainclothes police officer.

The man, who is not being named because he has not been charged, was arrested at the Back the Blue rally Saturday after allegedly punching a police officer. He spent the weekend in jail on recommended charges of battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct. He was released on a signature bond Monday without charges

At a bond only hearing, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne told the court commissioner that the case was being turned over to the Walworth County District Attorney’s office to review for charges due to conflicts with the Kenosha office. Burgoyne said that review would likely be completed within two weeks.

Defense attorney Frank Parise said his client was at the rally “in support of police.”

Parise told the commissioner that the man was punched by someone and responded by hitting someone he saw coming toward him.

“He responded thinking he was defending himself,” Parise said.

The man was released on a $2,000 signature bond.