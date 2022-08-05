Back to School Bash brings foster and adoptive families together for fun and community support

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Families with foster and adopted children gathered on the shore of Lake Andrea Beach to enjoy inflatables, food and fun at the 1Hope Back to School Bash, which was sponsored by the Jockey Being Family Foundation

Community resources, family photo sessions and balloon animal demonstrations were available for families to enjoy. The event Thursday evening was designed to bring foster and adoptive families together as a community to prepare everyone for the school year.

"This is the first one we've ever done this," said Jake McGhee, the vice president and chief philanthropy officer at the Jockey Being Family Foundation. "It's really about celebrating these families and kids for all that they are doing, all that they've been through on their journey, and to really let them know we're here to support you as you keep going forward."

Planning for the event started in February of 2021.

"Once we got through the branding and the logo and the artwork and the playbook and everything that it took to get the event (together), it still felt like a sprint even though it's been more than a year in the making," McGhee said. "It is really cool that it all came together."

Families could receive free custom-stitched backpacks filled with school supplies for children ages 5 to 14, plus free gift cards for backpacks and school supplies for high school-aged students.

"We were giving out gift cards for the older kids so they can get their own back packs," said Ray Knight, the board chair of 1Hope. "We didn't think that they would really be excited about wearing (the backpacks), so we wanted to give them the flexibility to purchase their own (back to school supplies)."

Knight said the families in attendance also received free tote bags with community resources.

Heather Connolly attended the event with her foster children after receiving emails from the Foster Care Network and the Foster Parents Association.

"The girls were a little nervous at first, but right now they're having a ball," Connolly said. "They got to go to this really cool Royal Kids Camp this summer with a lot of the same children." She said the girls were excepted to see which kids would be at the event.

Connolly said it was nice to come together as a community with other foster and adoptive families.

"I think it's just always really nice when you can get all the kids together and the parents (and) just bring in the community just to do something nice for the families," Connolly said. "I'm fortunate I have two girls from the same family, but some of the foster families have multiple kids from multiple families, so any help and support is great because you're trying to get school supplies and (other) things together."

McGhee said the event is important because, for adoption specifically, it is a lifelong event to celebrate.

"Getting together to celebrate and have a fun time is one part of it, but just knowing that it's not just a one-day event on Adoption Day to get adopted," McGhee said. "Families need support and help on all days."