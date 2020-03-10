Bain wagon returns home on Edward Bain’s birthday

Monday would have been Edward Bain’s 197th birthday.
The 19th century Kenosha industrialist probably would have been pleased to see one of the last surviving wagons built by his company — the Bain Wagon Co. — rolling on a flatbed truck through the streets of Kenosha on his birthday.
The wagon arrived and took up permanent residence at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, just a few hundred yards from where it was manufactured on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue.
The Kenosha County Historical Society, which runs the museum, has been searching for a Bain wagon in good condition for decades, said museum executive director Chris Allen.
The wagon fits right in with the transportation artifacts in the museum’s Rambler Gallery, explained Allen, as it represents one of the first major industries here.
Bain Wagon Co. was the first industry to put Kenosha on a worldwide map. The company was in operation from 1852 to 1926 when it merged with the Pekin Wagon Co.
Bain production jumped from 312 wagons in 1852 to 16,000 wagons in 1879 and waned after the turn of the 20th century with the coming of motorized vehicles.
In great shape
The exact age of the museum’s new wagon is unknown.
The wagon sports the once bright, original Bain Wagon colors of green, orange and red. It will undergo a light restoration after recommendations from a conservator. The work will be conducted over the next two years.
“A wagon like this that has all the bones, so to speak, allows that conservation to go much smoother,” said Allen. “We are very fortunate.”
Museum curator Cynthia Nelson speculated the wagon spent much of its time in the last 100-plus years in a covered space, maybe in a barn with a good roof.
“The wheels don’t look like it ever sat in mud, because they get really bad rot if they sit in mud,” Nelson said.
Coming from Libertyville
This was the fourth time the wagon had been professionally moved by Donley Auction Services Inc. of Union, Ill., a company that specializes in moving antique cars, horse-drawn carriages, etc. It came down the ramp in the Rambler Gallery with inches to spare.
The wagon came from the collection of the Lake County Forest Preserve’s Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville, Ill.
“They deaccessioned it. It didn’t necessarily fit into their collection at this point,” said Allen. “They wanted to find the proper home for it, and what better place to bring it than the Kenosha History Center?”
The two museums had been working out the arrangement for a few of months.
Robert Vogel, founder of the Lake County Museum of History on Highway 41 in Wadsworth in 1957, obtained the wagon for his collection. There are photos of the wagon dating back to the 1950s. Vogel sold the museum and artifacts, including the wagon, to Lake County in 1965.
Diana Dretske, curator at the Dunn Museum, said she and her staff spent a great deal of time researching the wagon, but could not find any link between this particular wagon and a person or place in Lake County.
“We have another Bain wagon in our collection, but that one has a very strong story of it being purchased in Libertyville and used by a local farmer that will help us tell our history down here,” Dretske said.
Knowing Bain wagons were only made in Kenosha, she contacted Allen and offered the wagon to the Kenosha History Center without compensation.
“We would rather the wagon went to another museum than go to an auction, and who knows where it would end up,” Dretske said. “This could not have gone any better.”