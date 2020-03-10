Bain wagon returns home on Edward Bain’s birthday

The two museums had been working out the arrangement for a few of months.

Robert Vogel, founder of the Lake County Museum of History on Highway 41 in Wadsworth in 1957, obtained the wagon for his collection. There are photos of the wagon dating back to the 1950s. Vogel sold the museum and artifacts, including the wagon, to Lake County in 1965.

Diana Dretske, curator at the Dunn Museum, said she and her staff spent a great deal of time researching the wagon, but could not find any link between this particular wagon and a person or place in Lake County.

“We have another Bain wagon in our collection, but that one has a very strong story of it being purchased in Libertyville and used by a local farmer that will help us tell our history down here,” Dretske said.

Knowing Bain wagons were only made in Kenosha, she contacted Allen and offered the wagon to the Kenosha History Center without compensation.

“We would rather the wagon went to another museum than go to an auction, and who knows where it would end up,” Dretske said. “This could not have gone any better.”

