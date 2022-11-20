Bake up some cheer with these Cookie Book recipes

“Rocks”

A 1939 recipe, featured in the 2018 We Energies Cookie Book, submitted by Kenosha Donna Juzwik.

1 cup butter, softened

1½ cups granulated sugar

3 eggs

2½ cups bread flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1½ cups dates, chopped

1½ cups walnuts, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar; beat in eggs. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and allspice; gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in dates and walnuts.

Drop by tablespoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on wire cooling racks. Makes about 4 dozen.

Pistachio Cranberry Cookies

Juzwik won first place in the 2014 Kenosha News Holiday Cookie Contest for these green-and-red cookies:

Yield: 4 dozen cookies

½ cup butter

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup water

1 egg

1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 packages instant pistachio pudding (3.4-ounces each)

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2¼ cups flour

⅓ cup chopped pistachios

⅓ cup chopped dried cranberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter with 1/2 cup sugar. Add oil, water, egg and almond extract. Mix well.

In separate bowl, combine pudding mix, salt, baking powder and flour. Blend into butter mixture. Stir in pistachios and cranberries. Shape level teaspoons of dough into balls. Be sure the balls are small as the dough spreads.

Roll in remaining 1/2 cup of sugar. Place balls one inch apart on greased cookie sheets. Flatten balls slightly with glass dipped in sugar. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes.

Raspberry Walnut Bars

Pleasant Prairie resident Shari Oberg, who has been baking cookies from the annual We Energies Cookie Book for almost a quarter of a century, has a recipe in the 2022 edition. Her Raspberry Walnut Bars, which feature raspberry jam, “came off the jelly jar,” she said. “I tell my kids, always look for those recipes on jars and boxes. A lot of them are really good.”

¾ cup butter, softened 1¾ cups all-purpose flour, divided 1⅓ cups packed brown sugar, divided ½ cup seedless raspberry jam 2 eggs, beaten 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon salt ½ cup walnuts, chopped Powdered sugar, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In large mixing bowl, blend butter, 1 1/2 cups flour and 1/3 cup brown sugar. Press into bottom of ungreased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes. Spread jam over warm crust.

In a separate bowl, combine remaining flour and brown sugar, eggs, baking powder and salt; spread over top of jam layer. Sprinkle with walnuts.

Return to oven. Bake an additional 18 to 20 minutes. Cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired, and cut into bars. Makes about 3 dozen.

Maple Pecan Drops

This recipe, from Carolyn Preston of Kenosha, is included in the 2022 Cookie Book.

Makes about 2 dozen.

½ cup buttered, softened ½ cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup 1 cup all-purpose flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup quick-cooking oats ¼ cup chopped dates ½ cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted ⅓ cup finely chopped pecans, toasted Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Mix in maple sugar. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture.

Stir in oats, dates and pecans.

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart, onto an ungreased (or parchment paper lined) cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes or until cookies are golden brown.

Cool 2 minutes on the cookie sheets and then transfer to wire cooling racks.

Spread cooled cookies with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting and then sprinkle with the chopped pecans.

For the frosting: In a small mixing bowl, beat together 4 tablespoons cream cheese (softened) and 2 tablespoons butter (softened) until smooth. Beat in 2 tablespoons maple syrup and gradually add 1½ cups powdered sugar, beating until smooth and spreadable.

Cherry Winks

Kenosha resident Mare Aehlich, who picks up a Cookie Book every year, likes to make “the traditional cookies: pecan rolls, chocolate-dipped cookies and sugar cookies with icing.”

Though Aehlich has never submitted a recipe for the book, she does have a family favorite that sounds like a Cookie Book natural: Cherry Winks.

“My grandma made those cookies, rolled in corn flakes” she said.

2¼ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ¾ cup shortening 1 cup sugar 2 eggs 2 tablespoons milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ⅓ cup chopped cherries Set the oven at 375 degrees.

Mix the shortening, sugar, eggs, milk and vanilla.

Blend in the dry ingredients and mix in the cherries.

Roll into balls and then roll the balls in crushed corn flakes (about 2 1/2 cups).

Bake on a greased cookie sheet for 10-12 minutes.