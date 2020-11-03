Baldwin calls on Facebook CEO to explain why Kenosha Guard's 'divisive' message was posted

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ensure the social media platform isn’t used to spread violence following its failure to remove a Kenosha Guard event call for militias to come to Kenosha during August’s protests and riots.

At a Senate committee hearing Oct. 28, Baldwin asked Zuckerberg about Facebook’s actions regarding the Kenosha Guard event, which received more than 455 user complaints after former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Matthewson, acting as “commander” of the Kenosha Guard, put out a call for volunteers to “take up arms to defend our city tonight from the evil thugs.”

Among those armed people who came to Kenosha was 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is now charged with homicide after shooting three people at the protests Aug. 25, killing two.

In a letter to Zuckerberg, Baldwin followed up on questions from the hearing, asking him to take additional steps to ensure the platform is not used as a tool for furthering violence “or undermining our democracy.”