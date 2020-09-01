Baldwin calls on Trump to support House-passed reform bills

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, today released the following statement:

“This President has not provided leadership that unites people and he has a bad habit of being divisive, which is not what the Kenosha community and Wisconsin wants or needs. I want President Trump to do what Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, has asked every American to do – examine your heart.”

Baldwin also called for President Trump to end his opposition to taking action on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support over two months ago.

Baldwin has sponsored companion legislation in the Senate, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, a comprehensive approach to reform policing in America that will fix and improve police training and practices, ensure transparency and accountability, and help address systemic racism and bias to help save lives.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not allowed a vote on the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act or the Senate Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

