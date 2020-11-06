Baldwin, Steil call on SBA to approve funds for Kenosha rebuilding

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., have united in a call to the Small Business Administration to approve federal funds for Kenosha small businesses.
They want the SBA to approve the State of Wisconsin’s application for federal funding through the Disaster Loan Program to help Kenosha small businesses rebuild after damage was sustained during civil unrest earlier this year.
The Wisconsin lawmakers are also urging Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza to provide full access to this federal loan program for Kenosha small businesses that have also received loans from the State of Wisconsin to rebuild.
Local officials in Kenosha have documented “27 major damaged or destroyed privately-owned properties” as part of the State’s application, which meets the SBA’s requirements for this federal loan program.
The State has created a $4 million zero interest loan program for affected businesses in Kenosha to rebuild. The Disaster Relief Microloan program is administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The loans can be as high as $50,000.
In writing the SBA, the lawmakers stated:
"We understand that the SBA is considering counting income from the WEDC loan program against the individual businesses’ uninsured losses threshold. According to 13 C.F.R. 123.3(a)(3)(i), the businesses must sustain 'uninsured losses of 40 percent or more of the estimated fair replacement value or pre-disaster fair market value of the damaged property, whichever is lower.' The regulation only mentions insurance, not assistance from state government programs.
"We would discourage such a calculation because the Disaster Relief Microloan program from the state is not an insurance program. According to the SBA’s Financial Education Curriculum training document 'Insurance for a Small Business,' insurance coverage is a contract between a small business and an insurer, in which the insured pays premiums to the insurer in exchange for a commitment by the insurer to pay for certain losses sustained by the insured. None of the Kenosha businesses paid premiums to the Disaster Relief Microloan program, because it is not insurance.
"In addition to disregarding the impact of the State’s program on the SBA’s calculation, we encourage you to give full and fair consideration to the application for the Disaster Loan Program from the State regarding the damages in Kenosha."
