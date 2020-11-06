Baldwin, Steil call on SBA to approve funds for Kenosha rebuilding

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., have united in a call to the Small Business Administration to approve federal funds for Kenosha small businesses.

They want the SBA to approve the State of Wisconsin’s application for federal funding through the Disaster Loan Program to help Kenosha small businesses rebuild after damage was sustained during civil unrest earlier this year.

The Wisconsin lawmakers are also urging Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza to provide full access to this federal loan program for Kenosha small businesses that have also received loans from the State of Wisconsin to rebuild.

Local officials in Kenosha have documented “27 major damaged or destroyed privately-owned properties” as part of the State’s application, which meets the SBA’s requirements for this federal loan program.

The State has created a $4 million zero interest loan program for affected businesses in Kenosha to rebuild. The Disaster Relief Microloan program is administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The loans can be as high as $50,000.

In writing the SBA, the lawmakers stated: