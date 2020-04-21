Baldwin: Time for a national testing plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Wisconsin continues to confront a public health and economic crisis, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is calling on President Trump to put in place a national testing plan, and provide states the medical supplies necessary to conduct widespread testing.

In a letter to Trump, Baldwin and Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore wrote,

“In Wisconsin we have a work ethic that is second to none, and our workers want to get back on the job just as our businesses want to safely reopen. However, we all know that the path forward must be guided by putting science and public health first. At present, no national plan exists from your White House to provide our state with the resources and supplies we need to conduct widespread testing to identify those who are infected, isolate positive cases, and safely trace all contacts so the spread of this virus can be contained.”