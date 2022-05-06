Ballot discovered at Randall Town Hall ties race for School Board seat

A lost ballot has tied the race for a seat on the Randall School Board.

The Town of Randall's Board of Canvassers voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to count an an absentee ballot that was discovered at the Town Hall after the April 5 election.

The voter, who is not being named, voted for Meredith Kurtzweil over Jeffrey T. Swanson. Both candidates have now received 531 votes.

The night of the election, Swanson had a one-vote edge for the School Board seat. The results went unchanged by a canvass of votes held Monday, April 18.

The ballot, discovered by Supervisor Julie Horbach, was reportedly found in a stack of unsolicited bulk mail that contained trade magazines at the Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, according to Chairperson Robert Stoll.

The Board of Canvassers ruled the ballot was authentic and arrived on time. The ballot was postmarked March 26. The town reportedly received it one or two days later.

The ballot has been under lock and key since it was discovered and was not opened until Thursday during the meeting.

The matter will now head to the Randall School Board to make a determination as to the winner. School Board President Mary Thornton declined to comment when contacted by the Kenosha News.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Randall School Board is set for Wednesday, May 18.

Randall Consolidated School Joint District No. 1 is a K-8 district serving a six square mile area in the southwest corner of Kenosha County.

Political newcomers

Both Kurtzeil, 40, a teacher, and Jeffrey Swanson, 35, a vice-president of sales and marketing, are both political newcomers.

Both candidates earlier outlined what they saw as the biggest issue the district faces.

"I believe the biggest issue in education is the needs of children are forever changing," Kurtzeil wrote.

"Standards, curriculum, and academic needs change year to year. It is the school board’s responsibility to learn and grow with these changes, keeping the children as top priority. With any decision comes tough conversations with many different perspectives that need to be taken into consideration. These decisions need to be made while keeping in mind budgets, policies, and academics while representing the community as a whole. The school board will need to make sure that all stakeholders are heard and represented. The school board’s main purpose is to support the administration and community in the betterment of the children. Students come first and the school board needs to keep them the main priority in the decisions that they make."

Swanson said the district needs a long term plan.

"Our district is currently in the process of hiring a new principal and realigning the leadership structure in the building. This leadership team, along with the District Administrator and Board of Education, will be working on creating a long-term strategic plan for our school. Included in this plan must be a focused effort on hiring and retaining the best educators to ensure our students have the support and resources needed to be successful," he wrote.

Swanson said he's also committed to student success.

