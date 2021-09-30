Ballroom dance classes return to Kemper Center

Ballroom dance classes are back at Kemper Center in October.
Beginning classes are held on Tuesday nights, and Technique Enhancement classes take place on Thursdays.
For four weeks, beginner couples will be taught basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements.
Classes are held in Kemper’s Simmons Auditorium with enough room to social distance.
Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty enthusiastically returns as the dance instructor. Dougherty has been teaching Ballroom Dance at Kemper Center for nine years and was previously a dance instructor at Arthur Murray for 12 years.
In her youth, she took first place in the All American Dance competition in Madison.
“I love the art of dancing by virtue of its energy and precision,” she said. “I love helping others share in that enjoyment and see the results in both body and mind.”
Dougherty’s Broadway experience is extensive; she performed in musicals such as “Guys & Dolls,” “My Fair Lady,” “South Pacific” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
“Perfect for weddings, special occasions, or just as a new hobby, ballroom dance is a great way to get healthy, improve balance and posture and just have fun,” class organizers said.
Ballroom dance lessons are $75 per couple for all four weeks. Single dancers and all ages are welcome.
For more information or to sign up for classes, visit www.kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.