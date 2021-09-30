Ballroom dance classes return to Kemper Center

Ballroom dance classes are back at Kemper Center in October.

Beginning classes are held on Tuesday nights, and Technique Enhancement classes take place on Thursdays.

For four weeks, beginner couples will be taught basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements.

Classes are held in Kemper’s Simmons Auditorium with enough room to social distance.

Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty enthusiastically returns as the dance instructor. Dougherty has been teaching Ballroom Dance at Kemper Center for nine years and was previously a dance instructor at Arthur Murray for 12 years.

In her youth, she took first place in the All American Dance competition in Madison.

“I love the art of dancing by virtue of its energy and precision,” she said. “I love helping others share in that enjoyment and see the results in both body and mind.”