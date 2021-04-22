Ballroom dance classes returning to the Anderson Arts Center

Ballroom dance classes are returning to the Anderson Arts Center, starting May 11. The first four-week session will take place Tuesday nights in the Kemper Center’s Simmons Auditorium.

Starting May 11 and continuing through June 1, beginner couples will be taught basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba, and other classic styles. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements after a long quarantine.

To ensure local and state COVID-19 safety regulations are being followed and that everyone has a safe and welcoming experience, instructors and students will be required to wear masks through the duration of the classes. Capacity will be limited so that couples can socially distance while they dance together.

Former Broadway dancer Geri Dougherty returns as the dance instructor.

No matter what your experience or age is, “Dougherty’s elegant and skillful dancing helps everyone to easily pick up the steps,” organizers said.

Dougherty has been teaching Ballroom Dance at Kemper Center for seven years and was previously a dance instructor at Arthur Murray for 12 years. In her youth, she took first place in the All American Dance competition in Madison.