Bar close could be 4 a.m. statewide during DNC, according to advancing proposal

“I realize that the private event venue issue was difficult in this bill but I also realize we had to have that discussion because we are still talking about the safety of the public,” Swearingen, a supper club owner, said.

A lengthy bar time battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Extending bar closing hours in across all of Wisconsin during the DNC has been sought since last spring, after Milwaukee was selected as the host of this year’s convention. But a proposal to do so had contained a host of other measures, including a plan to regulate wedding barns.

Thursday’s amendment leaves a few other parts of the legislation intact: measures to ensure that vendors within State Fair Park are properly licensed to serve alcohol through the State Fair Park Board, letting the Department of Revenue grant retail alcohol permits to Elkhart Lake’s Road America vendors, and limiting breweries’ hours of operation.

But in addition to removing the wedding barns provisions, the amendment also cut out an effort to extend winery closing hours from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Under the originally introduced bill, wedding barn venues and other private spaces would reportedly have been subject to a $750 annual permit fee, less than the $2,000 biennial fee under the draft legislation.