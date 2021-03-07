Barbershop brings "health and wealth" awareness day to help empower central city men

On the corner of 13th Avenue and 52nd Street, a network of men who care about the well-being of Kenosha’s central city are getting more than just haircuts.
Since January, the Regimen Barber Collective has held a Sunday gathering of local professionals to talk about community empowerment at many levels from local businesses to education and public health.
“This is basically a huge dialogue where we get together with men, especially men from the Black community, to talk about physical and mental health and other things, even financial literacy,” said Mustafa Young, who helps coordinate the event. “We try to share dialogue, network and get different people to hear the professional aspects and other things.”
The collective plans to have health and wealth gatherings every other month, according to Young. Men and boys, alike, gather to hear from the speakers and each other, all the while fitting in a trim.
On Sunday, for instance, Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit spoke with those attending to give them perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine, side effects and pros and cons, he said. African American communities have often looked upon medical science with distrust dating back to the “Tuskegee Experiment”, the infamous 1932 study of syphilis that left Black men in Tuskegee, Ala., to suffer from the disease.
“We want to give people awareness of information that a lot of people who come from these communities don’t have the opportunity to get access to,” he said.
Alvin Owens, shop owner, said the health and wealth days are a way to introduce men to others in the community who’ve started their own businesses along with leaders in other professions. Recently, Kenosha Unified science teacher David Arrington spoke, as did, Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, whose experience includes healthcare and technology. His brother, Arlan Owens, a registered nurse, also performed blood pressure and health screenings.
“We want to have that discussion and to be like a barbershop should be,” he said.
The shop is also home to Education Youth Development Outreach, which sponsors the popular College Tour, which is on hiatus again this year due to the pandemic. Owens said the plan is re-start the tour again next spring.
Recently it opened the “Legacy Lab”, a resource center for students to do homework, fill out college applications and for adults in the community to work on job searches or update resumes. Recently, the collective received a pair of Chromebooks and expects to add a few more, he said.
Owens said he believes barbering is just one aspect of his shop’s existence in the community.