Barbershop brings "health and wealth" awareness day to help empower central city men

On the corner of 13th Avenue and 52nd Street, a network of men who care about the well-being of Kenosha’s central city are getting more than just haircuts.

Since January, the Regimen Barber Collective has held a Sunday gathering of local professionals to talk about community empowerment at many levels from local businesses to education and public health.

“This is basically a huge dialogue where we get together with men, especially men from the Black community, to talk about physical and mental health and other things, even financial literacy,” said Mustafa Young, who helps coordinate the event. “We try to share dialogue, network and get different people to hear the professional aspects and other things.”

The collective plans to have health and wealth gatherings every other month, according to Young. Men and boys, alike, gather to hear from the speakers and each other, all the while fitting in a trim.