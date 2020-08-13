Barbershop owner unsure of next step

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last thing Kurt Wilson planned on doing Thursday morning was trying to salvage what he could from his Uptown Kenosha business.

But that’s the reality for several people in the same boat — and now they must find a way to move forward.

Wilson is among several who have been displaced after a massive fire Wednesday in a building that houses both businesses and upper-level apartments that reportedly originated at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave.

The official cause and total damage estimate remains under investigation.

Wilson, who owns Kurt’s Barbershop, 2112 63rd St., said his business on the south side of the building sustained both heavy smoke and water damage in the fire.

“It’s not workable,” he said.

Wilson said he hasn’t been told what the future of the building may be, but acknowledged it’s too early in the process. Wilson said he’s been at the current location for about a year after he moved from 24th Street and Roosevelt Road.

During his visit to the location Thursday morning, just a handful of workers were seen doing what they could to clean up in the aftermath.