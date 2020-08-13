Barbershop owner unsure of next step

The last thing Kurt Wilson planned on doing Thursday morning was trying to salvage what he could from his Uptown Kenosha business.
But that’s the reality for several people in the same boat — and now they must find a way to move forward.
Wilson is among several who have been displaced after a massive fire Wednesday in a building that houses both businesses and upper-level apartments that reportedly originated at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave.
The official cause and total damage estimate remains under investigation.
Wilson, who owns Kurt’s Barbershop, 2112 63rd St., said his business on the south side of the building sustained both heavy smoke and water damage in the fire.
“It’s not workable,” he said.
Wilson said he hasn’t been told what the future of the building may be, but acknowledged it’s too early in the process. Wilson said he’s been at the current location for about a year after he moved from 24th Street and Roosevelt Road.
During his visit to the location Thursday morning, just a handful of workers were seen doing what they could to clean up in the aftermath.
“I’m just grabbing what’s most important (from inside) right now,” he said. “That’s about it. I’m just planning to rebuild.”
There still were plenty of emotions about what had transpired just 24 hours before, he said.
“I’m still in shock, trying to process the whole thing,” he said. “It’s a day-by-day process, I guess. You just have to move on.”
Offering assistance
The American Red Cross began connecting with those displaced and affected by the fire Wednesday, according to information provided by Communications Officer Justin Kern.
Kern said that, as of Thursday morning, a total of 14 people from five of the rental units had received help from disaster volunteers. That assistance includes lodging and basic needs, as well as resources for basic health needs like prescription refills.
There are about 13 residential units above the businesses in that building.
“We’re still making sure everyone has been contacted, so this number may still go up,” Kern said in an email.
Kern encouraged anyone who still needs help to call 1-800-236-8680, and Red Cross caseworkers will make contact.
Rapid response
The fire, which was called in just before 8 a.m., drew fire and rescue departments from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
All totaled, 12 were on the scene to help fight the blaze, with another four that came to provide coverage within the city at various stations.
Responding to assist were Pleasant Prairie, Zion (Ill.), Newport (Ill.), Salem Lakes, Bristol, South Shore, Somers, Racine, Beach Park (Ill.), Antioch (Ill.), Waukegan (Ill.) and Winthrop Harbor (Ill.).
The Racine Fire Belles also were at the scene.
Helping with coverage within the city were Winthrop Harbor, Paris, Somers and Fox Lake (Ill.).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.