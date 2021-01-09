Barn destroyed in Brighton, animals killed

A barn in Brighton was destroyed by fire Saturday morning, the animals inside the barn dying in the blaze.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and several fire departments were called to the fire at 2101 312th Ave. at 6:39 a.m. and found the barn already fully engulfed in flames.
"Unfortunately the animals inside could not be saved," said Lt. Mark Malecki. According to the Salem Lakes Fire Department, four horses and four cows were killed in the fire.
Firefighters from several departments, including Salem, Burlington and Kansasville fought the fire, and were still at the scene late Saturday morning.
Malecki said the cause of the fire is still unknown but said it is not believed to be suspicious. There were no injuries to the residents of the farm or to firefighters, he said.
SNOW
Snow clings to trees along Highway A in Somers on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW
A squirrel jumps across the snow along the multi-use path near Anderson Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW
Snow sits atop a railing on the path in Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW
Snow and ice cover branches on a tree in Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW
Snow sits on top of the Pike River on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER FEATURE
Children sled down a hill toward a six-foot tall snowman in the 8900 block of 41st Avenue on Saturday. The leftovers from the second winter storm of the season had many outside, either enjoying the snow or shoveling it.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW WEATHER FEATURE
Sam Suaceda blows snow as his son, Ian, 9, plays in the yard in the Grant neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW WEATHER FEATURE
A snow plow makes its way down a city street on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW WEATHER FEATURE
Robert Fisher, 5, right attempts to catch a snowball as he plays in the snow with his family in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Digging out
Enrique Torres, 12, shovels his sidewalk in the 4500 block of 23rd Avenue on Wednesday. The year will end in Kenosha with a blast of winter reality. The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain possibly mixed with snow on New Year’s Day and a high near 37 degrees. A chance of precipitation of 90 percent, the NWS predicts, will bring less than 1 inch of accumulation. On Friday night, rain is expected in the early morning, turning to freezing rain around 5 a.m. Chance of precipitation remains at 90 percent with little ice or snow actually falling. For more local photos from Wednesday night’s snowstorm, go to
kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
SNOW WEATHER FEATURE
Rebecca Fisher sleds down a hill with her son, Martin, 1, at Lincoln Park on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW WEATHER FEATURE
Robert Fisher, 5, left, races down a hill with his mom, Rebecca and his brother, Martin, 1, at Lincoln Park on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
