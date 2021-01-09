 Skip to main content
Barn destroyed in Brighton, animals killed
A barn in Brighton was destroyed by fire Saturday morning, the animals inside the barn dying in the blaze.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and several fire departments were called to the fire at 2101 312th Ave. at 6:39 a.m. and found the barn already fully engulfed in flames.

"Unfortunately the animals inside could not be saved," said Lt. Mark Malecki. According to the Salem Lakes Fire Department, four horses and four cows were killed in the fire.

Firefighters from several departments, including Salem, Burlington and Kansasville fought the fire, and were still at the scene late Saturday morning.

Malecki said the cause of the fire is still unknown but said it is not believed to be suspicious. There were no injuries to the residents of the farm or to firefighters, he said.

