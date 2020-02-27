Barnes takes part in Carthage conference

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes speaks during a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26.
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes speaks during a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
John Schmid moderates a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
Katherine Hilson, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Carthage College, speaks during a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
Jamaal Smith, of the City of Milwaukee, speaks during a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
Dimitri Topitzes, of UW-Milaukee, speaks during a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
Panelists speak during a discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
John Schmid moderates a panel discussion at the Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020 at Carthage College on Feb. 26, 2020.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was at Carthage College Wednesday, taking part in a two-day conference.
The conference, “Carthage College Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020: A Vision for Community Engagement and Healing,” took place Tuesday and Wednesday.
The conference looked at trauma-informed care, which is being explored by researchers as it is radically changing the way we think about poverty, politics, biology, economics, psychology and many other aspects of individual development and societal structures in southeastern Wisconsin.
Keynote addresses were delivered by Timothy Grove, senior consultant at SaintA, speaking on “Twelve Years of Trauma-Informed Care in Wisconsin: What Have We Learned? What’s at Stake? What’s Next” and Ramel Kweku Akyirefi Smith, president and CEO of Blaquesmith Psychological Consultative Services LLC, speaking on “Humanity: The Revolutionary Love That Moves Us Toward Healing.”
Panel topics included “On Trauma, Economics and the Justice System” and “Trauma-Informed Education.”
