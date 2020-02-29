Barricaded gunman faces felony charges

Kenosha Police Department
A Kenosha man will likely face several felony charges after reportedly holding two people at gunpoint in a local home Saturday morning.
Kenosha Police first responded to a call at 9 a.m. to a residence in the 7600 block of 40th Avenue. Reports indicated an adult male who was armed with a handgun. Information was obtained that the armed subject was barricaded within the residence and was holding a female adult and male juvenile at gunpoint, not allowing them to leave.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
A large, coordinated police response descended on the area that included the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team.
At 10 a.m. the man exited the house and was taken into custody by Kenosha Police officers, without incident. There were no injuries.
The man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail and several felony charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney.
Twins
“Pictured here are sisters Irene and Helena Haponik in their native Poland,” wrote Steve Wojciechowicz, Helena’s son. “On this day, 70 years ago, they and their family arrived at Ellis Island. Their future husbands, Ted and John Wojciechowicz, whom they would meet in the United States, would arrive from Poland on the same ship nine months later. The sisters remain inseparable to this day.”
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
STEVE WOJCIECHOWICZ, submitted photo
winter scene
Colette Sanneman took this photo Feb. 11 on Highway W near Highway K in Wheatland. The Wheatland wildlife preserve borders the Fox River.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY COLETTE SANNEMAN
baby with newspaper
Shirley Tutor-Perez sent us this photo of her granddaughter, Tessa Tomon, 2. “(She) looks annoyed that I interrupted her ‘reading’ the featured animals section in the Sunday Kenosha News,” Shirley said.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY SHIRLEY TUTOR-PEREZ
dog with paper
Sandy Horner submitted this photo of her dog, Popeye, eyeing the Kenosha News. “Investigative reporter Popeye keeps up at her desk where all the action is! Nothing gets past her, especially when she is in the field! This Bedlington terrier is on it paws down and heads up! She reads you well!” she wrote.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SANDY HORNER, PHOTO SUBMITTED
La Fogata baby
Maximilian Logan Stancato is about to enjoy a burrito at La Fogata Mexican Grill.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY “DOWNTOWN” DONNY STANCATO
dog reads paper
Joy, the Leeward Business Advisors’ “Director of Joyfulness," enjoys her daily read of the news.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY KRISTEN KIEF
ice sculpture.JPG
Janel Jacobs listens closely to one of the downtown Kenosha ice sculptures. "My wife Janel and I had a wonderful time walking around Kenosha this past Saturday enjoying the warmth of the winter sun and all of the ice sculptures in town," West Jacobs said. "She thought she heard an oldie on the phonograph!"
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
WEST C JACOBS III
ice skating.jpg
Luc Ricker, left, ice skates Saturday while his brother Beau, far right, prepares to enter the rink in Veterans Memorial Park behind the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. Their grandmother, Adrienne Ricker, said she took the boys to skate and see the ice sculptures downtown. "It was a lot of fun and beautiful sky," she said.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY ADRIENNE RICKER
ice fishing 1.JPG
Xavier Jacobs, 9, got to experience ice fishing at Pell Lake this past weekend. He caught a bass. He is the grandson of Janel and West Jacobs of Trevor.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
WEST C JACOBS III, SUBMITTED PHOTO
CONTESTANT CAMARADERIE
Contestants surround Alexandra Daher after she was crowned Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 competition Saturday evening at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship contest.
Have a photo you’d like to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Gregory Shaver, for the Kenosha News
Choo Choo Charlies
General manager Eric Colmer and server Jessica serve up breakfast at Choo Choo Charlie’s Shriner Diner, 5414 13th Ave.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY “DOWNTOWN” DONNY STANCATO
storm damage
Nancy DeLong said her 7-year-old granddaughter Lily took this photo of storm damage near the Kemper Center. Have a photo to share? Email
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
NANCY DELONG, SUBMITTED PHOTO
Opera premiering at Carthage College
Carthage College Opera Workshop students Katrina Seabright, left, and Cory Pollard are rehearsing the opera "Birds of a Feather: A Magic Flute Sequel.” The one-act opera, written by Carthage professor Greg Berg, will have its world premiere 3 p.m. Sunday in the college's Recital Hall. Seabright said working on the new work "is thrilling. The roles were catered specifically toward the five of us, which proved to be delightful and flattering for our vocal colors and personalities. One of the most fantastic parts of this show has been connecting with the cast. We are a small but mighty clan. I am extremely proud to be a part of a show that not only spreads a relatable message to the audience but is also an expression of modern opera: blending the new with the classic and allowing the lyrics and the voice to coexist in beauty." Admission to Sunday's performance is free, and everyone is welcome.
Photo by Greg Berg
bandorama family
Becky Longrie submitted this photo of her children preparing for Band-O-Rama. From left are Rex (Mahone Middle School), Avery (Indian Trail High School), Delaney (Indian Trail) and Lilah (Prairie Lane Elementary School). She said she and her husband, Aaron, had been looking forward to the day when all of their children would be in Band-O-Rama at the same time. It happened this year when their youngest child, Lilah, a fifth-grader, joined the rest of her siblings — Delaney (grade 11), Avery (grade 10) and Rex (grade 7). Becky said the Kenosha Unified band program has been influential in their lives. “It was a beautiful experience to witness all four children playing ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ together during the well-known grand finale,” she said.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
BECKY LONGRIE, SUBMITTED PHOTO
downtown kenosha
"Downtown Kenosha with all the feels" is how "Downtown" Donny Stancato describes this photo he took looking north on Sixth Avenue.
Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DONNY STANCATO
harbor sunrise
This photo was taken August 30th coming out of the kenosha harbor. I was going perch fishing and this picture does not do justice of how spectacler the sun rise was. It was glowing neon yellowish orange. Tom Werwie
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY TOM WERWIE
BAND-O-RAMA
Quintin Mattison plays the trumpet with the sixth-grade cadet band during Band-O-Rama at Indian Trail on Saturday. Have a photo you’d like to share? Send it to
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
BLANKETS LANCE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lance Middle School sixth-grader Aiden Hood trims blankets last week in the school’s gymnasium as students made blankets to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.
Have a photo you’d like to share? Send it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Passino
snow pattern.jpg
This photo, submitted by Harold Frush, shows a pattern created on a brick driveway by last fall's Halloween snow.
Have a photo to share? Email newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
submitted photo by Harold Frush
farm scene
Renee Juliani took this photo Christmas morning while driving back from Freeport, Ill. Have a photo you’d like to share? Email
newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
RENEE JULIANI, SUBMITTED PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.