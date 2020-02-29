Barricaded gunman likely to face felony charges

A Kenosha man will likely face several felony charges after reportedly holding two people at gunpoint in a local home Saturday morning.

Kenosha Police first responded to a call at 9 a.m. to a residence in the 7600 block of 40th Avenue. Reports indicated an adult male who was armed with a handgun. Information was obtained that the armed subject was barricaded within the residence and was holding a female adult and male juvenile at gunpoint, not allowing them to leave.

A large, coordinated police response descended on the area that included the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team.

At 10 a.m. the man exited the house and was taken into custody by Kenosha Police officers, without incident. There were no injuries.

The man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail and several felony charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney.

