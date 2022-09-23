Barricaded suspect taken into custody by Kenosha Police, SWAT team

A suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm barricaded himself into a house on the 2400 block of 61st St. before being taken into custody Friday afternoon.

The Kenosha Police Department put out a tweet at 11:12 a.m. warning residents to avoid the area of 61st Street and 24th Avenue for a barricaded subject with SWAT teams reportedly on scene.

Shortly after noon, the suspect reportedly attempted to flee but was apprehended by officers.

At 12:23 p.m., a second tweet reported the suspect was in custody, "without further incident."

No other details were immediately available.