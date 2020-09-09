Barricades coming down near Civic Center Park, downtown government campus

The fence around the Kenosha County Courthouse and government campus is scheduled to be removed Thursday, along with the last of the road barricades around Civic Center Park.
Law enforcement placed concrete barricades on Sheridan Road and blocked access to some downtown streets during protests that began with the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, slowing traffic in the area of the park where protests were concentrated.
Barricades were removed from most of the area last weekend but remained on the streets around the park. On Aug. 25, as protests continued, a metal barricade went up around the courthouse, County Administration Building, Public Safety Building and associated buildings.
Although local officials initially said Wednesday that there was no immediate plan to remove the fence, a decision was made later in the afternoon to take the barrier down.
The Kenosha County Courthouse reopened Tuesday, and Sheriff David Beth said the Public Safety Building will reopen to the public Friday.
The County Administration Building, which had most of its large first-floor windows broken in the first night of protests, will remain closed for the time being.
“County government is very much open for business, although some services will still need to be accessed by phone or online as we continue to make modifications to ensure the safety of our employees and the public,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said in a formal statement. “I encourage people to call the offices they’re seeking service from before coming downtown, to make sure they have the most up-to-date information about how they can reach us.”
A spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard said the last of Guard members in the city “completed their mission” Monday
About 2,000 members of the Wisconsin National Guard and Guard members from three other states were in the city during the protests, along with law enforcement from about 40 state and federal agencies, Beth said. He said the Guard and other agencies are now gone.
“Absolutely everyone who was here the last few weeks is on standby to return if they are needed,” Beth said. “All of them have promised a rapid response here.”
Protests broke out the night of Blake’s shooting by a Kenosha Police officer, turning violent that night as downtown buildings were damaged, businesses were looted and some burned. The following day, there was widespread arson and damage to businesses in the Uptown neighborhood. On Aug. 25, things again took another violent turn when a 17-year-old from Antioch shot three protesters, killing two.
Since then, while protests continued, they have been peaceful.
The city lifted its curfew Sept. 2.
The ACLU of Wisconsin is arguing the curfew was illegal and asking that all charges issued against people arrested for curfew violations to be dismissed. The ACLU sent a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul reiterating a demand “for an investigation into criminal and unconstitutional conduct of law enforcement officials toward protesters.”
Blake was shot by Officer Rusten Sheskey while officers were attempting to arrest him during a domestic incident. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting, which was captured on video and shared widely on social media.
The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which will make a report to the Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley. It will be up to the district attorney to decide whether Sheskey should be criminally charged.
Beth said there is concern that a decision on criminal charges against the officer could lead to additional unrest.
“Historically, in other locations, that has been a concern and it has created some angst, I guess,” Beth said. “We’ll be prepared for it. We’ll take what we’ve learned already and we’ll be better prepared for it than we were on that Sunday evening when it all started.”
