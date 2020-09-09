Barricades coming down near Civic Center Park, downtown government campus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fence around the Kenosha County Courthouse and government campus is scheduled to be removed Thursday, along with the last of the road barricades around Civic Center Park.

Law enforcement placed concrete barricades on Sheridan Road and blocked access to some downtown streets during protests that began with the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, slowing traffic in the area of the park where protests were concentrated.

Barricades were removed from most of the area last weekend but remained on the streets around the park. On Aug. 25, as protests continued, a metal barricade went up around the courthouse, County Administration Building, Public Safety Building and associated buildings.

Although local officials initially said Wednesday that there was no immediate plan to remove the fence, a decision was made later in the afternoon to take the barrier down.

The Kenosha County Courthouse reopened Tuesday, and Sheriff David Beth said the Public Safety Building will reopen to the public Friday.

The County Administration Building, which had most of its large first-floor windows broken in the first night of protests, will remain closed for the time being.