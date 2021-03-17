Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board

PADDOCK LAKE — John Poole has challenged incumbent Cheryl Baysinger for the Paddock Lake seat on the Westosha Central High School Board of Education. Voters will select between the candidates in the April 6 general election.
Incumbent Terry Simmons is unopposed in the election for the Wheatland seat on the board, as is incumbent Bonnie Felske of Salem Lakes for the board’s at-large seat. Annual pay for School Board members is $2,790 for officers and $2,570 for members.
Baysinger and Poole were asked to answer the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for a position on the Board of Education?
Baysinger: I am running for this position because I enjoy it and would like to continue to be involved with the great institution that it is. I believe we all need to provide for the youth in our community. I was provided a great education and believe all the students in my community deserve the same. I have been doing this job for 18 years and believe I have helped in Central’s growth and want to continue to help it and all of the students succeed.
Poole: I’m running because no one else stepped up to run and my opponent has never had an opponent in her 18 years on the board. The voters have a big choice to make regarding the $40 million referendum for Central High School in the spring election. I’m personally against the $40 million referendum, and since my opponent is for it, the voters have a clear choice.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Baysinger: I am a good listener and truly care about the future of the students and community. I believe I understand this job and have the respect of my peers. I have lived in the Central community most of my life and have been a neighbor to the school for over 30 years. I believe I represent the community well.
Poole: I’m an accountant with over 40 years of experience, so I can read and balance a budget. I served six years on the Kenosha County Board, so I know how government works. My mother was a teacher for over 30 years, so I know what challenges a teacher faces.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Baysinger: Funding and facilities are both issues we face today and in the future. The state funding formula is really complicated and apparently lacking across the state, as we see constant referenda for buildings and operations from many schools. We are a growing community (and) have done a good job in attracting open-enrollment students, but we cannot provide the spaces these kids deserve.
Open enrollment is important, because part of the state funding formula is based on the per pupil count. And we want to keep our resident students in our district. Keeping the quality staff we currently have at Central is also key. I feel our facility needs can be addressed with the current referendum we have brought forward this spring. The state funding issue has to be addressed by our state government, and I can only share my opinion with my representatives.
Poole: The most pressing issue we have today is getting the children back in school full-time. The data is overwhelming that children are at very low risk from COVID-19 and also much less likely than adults to spread it. It’s time they are back in school so their parents can work. If the board wants to pass the $40 million referendum, then we need kids back in school so parents can work to pay for it.
