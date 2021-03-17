Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board

What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?

Baysinger: I am a good listener and truly care about the future of the students and community. I believe I understand this job and have the respect of my peers. I have lived in the Central community most of my life and have been a neighbor to the school for over 30 years. I believe I represent the community well.

Poole: I’m an accountant with over 40 years of experience, so I can read and balance a budget. I served six years on the Kenosha County Board, so I know how government works. My mother was a teacher for over 30 years, so I know what challenges a teacher faces.

What pressing issues would you like to help address?

Baysinger: Funding and facilities are both issues we face today and in the future. The state funding formula is really complicated and apparently lacking across the state, as we see constant referenda for buildings and operations from many schools. We are a growing community (and) have done a good job in attracting open-enrollment students, but we cannot provide the spaces these kids deserve.