Be their guests: What it takes to make dining fine

“When you come to the Hobnob you’re making new friends,” she said. “You come in a customer and leave with five new friends.”

The Hobnob staff consists of 17 servers, three bartenders and four hostesses.

“Our customers at the Hobnob are quite diverse, with many of them having patronized the establishment for decades with important family memories made within our walls,” Dejong said.

When things get busy, he and the other staff strive to maintain the level of service patrons are accustomed to.

“There is a fine balance between keeping up with the speed needed to serve the number of customers that we do and maintaining the level of service that we require,” he said. “At the end of the day, when the customers are happy with the experience, it is very rewarding to be a part of it.”

Hobnob staff also know that they are responsible for every customer, not just those at the station to which they are assigned, Lerche said. “It’s not just like one person is your customer but all customers are your customers.”

For Lerche, customer care is personal. “This (restaurant) is my social life, so I need to be social.”