Be their guests: What it takes to make dining fine

Service, service, service.
When it comes to fine dining, what separates good restaurants from the not-so-good is as much about how food is served as what they are serving.
“You can have the greatest food in the world but if you don’t have support staff, you’re not going to make it,” says Christian Dejong, instructor at Gateway Technical College’s School of Culinary Arts.
Restaurant hospitality is one of the topics covered extensively as students reach their final semester in the program.
Fave Five: Reporter Heather Poyner
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
Here are the Fave Five stories of reporter Heather Poyner, including features that capture personal triumph, the giving nature of groups and individuals, a unique treatment for Parkinson’s Disease and a behind-the-scenes look at students in a local culinary class.
“We teach that hospitality is about how you speak to customers, how to properly ask the right questions, proper serving and clearing,” he said. “If customers don’t have an enjoyable experience in the dining room they’re not coming back.”
One restaurant in the Kenosha area that excels in this area is the Hobnob, 277 Sheridan Road.
Known for over six decades for its classic ambiance and supper club fare, earlier this month the Hobnob was nominated for a prestigious James Beard award for hospitality. Finalists will be announced March 25.
“We had no idea such an honor would come our way,” said general manager Leslie Lerche said. “Giving great service is our goal; we just put our best foot forward.”
Putting the best foot forward is what also what Dejong imparts to future restaurateurs and chefs.
“We teach students it’s how you speak—using correct salutations like ‘Sir’ or ‘Miss’ and choosing verbiage about the experience,” Dejong said. “For example, instead of asking a diner, ‘Are you still working on that?’ a server might say, “Have you finished your meal?’ ”
To ensure servers exemplify best hospitality practices, Hobnob staff are trained on all aspects of service before going out onto the floor, Lerche said. This training involves a thorough knowledge of the restaurant and its menu. There is even a written test.
Staff know everything they can about the history of the restaurant and share it willingly, Lerche said. “You can ask anyone who works here something about the restaurant and you won’t get a short answer.”
“There is definitely a ‘Hobnob service ideal’ that we require of our servers, agrees Dejong. “Very rare is it that someone joins our staff with the skills and experience needed to just slip right in.”
Good hospitality is also about projecting a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, says Lerche. “We always ask ‘Is this your first time here?’ ‘Are you celebrating something?’
By the end of the meal, Lerche says, customers often feel like they’re one of the family.
“When you come to the Hobnob you’re making new friends,” she said. “You come in a customer and leave with five new friends.”
The Hobnob staff consists of 17 servers, three bartenders and four hostesses.
“Our customers at the Hobnob are quite diverse, with many of them having patronized the establishment for decades with important family memories made within our walls,” Dejong said.
When things get busy, he and the other staff strive to maintain the level of service patrons are accustomed to.
“There is a fine balance between keeping up with the speed needed to serve the number of customers that we do and maintaining the level of service that we require,” he said. “At the end of the day, when the customers are happy with the experience, it is very rewarding to be a part of it.”
Hobnob staff also know that they are responsible for every customer, not just those at the station to which they are assigned, Lerche said. “It’s not just like one person is your customer but all customers are your customers.”
For Lerche, customer care is personal. “This (restaurant) is my social life, so I need to be social.”
When hospitality is done right, customers become repeat guests; for restaurateurs, the best possible outcome.
“Seeing familiar faces is the best compliment I can get,” Lerche said.
MY TOWN: Heather - Tall Ships
MY TOWN: Heather - Kingfish rain or shine
MY TOWN: Heather - Another day in paradise
MY TOWN: Heather - Oktoberfest at the biergarten
MY TOWN: Heather - Veterans Memorial Fountain, springtime 2011
MY TOWN: Heather - Arctic circle drumming
These are six pictures of Kenosha sites and events that embody what Kenosha is to Kenosha News reporter Elizabeth Snyder.