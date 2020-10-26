Bell files civil lawsuit against police officer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That table ornament was something that my son created, and I saved it for his wedding day,” he testified. “It was going to be a gag gift. And on the first anniversary of his death, I was in deep pain, and I wanted Officer Gonzales to understand the tremendous pain that he caused my family.”

The lawsuit states that the misquote changes the meaning of the statement and “conveys an attitude of vengeance and retribution that Mr. Bell does not hold.”

There are other examples listed in the suit that stray from what was said in the deposition, Bell said.

“He had access to the material, he had access to the recordings, and he chose not to report on them accurately,” he said.

On the jacket for the book, Gonzales describes himself as a Christian father and grandfather, a 20-year veteran of a Midwest Police Department, a law enforcement and civilian firearms instructor, and a Bible teacher at his church.

Gonzales also reportedly describes in the book how he felt at the moment that he fired his weapon.

According to the lawsuit, he described his reaction on page 10: