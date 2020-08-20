Beloved bear at Racine Zoo has died

The Racine Zoo has announced the passing of Nora, its female Andean bear, on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Earlier in the week, it was discovered that Nora had gingival squamous cell carcinoma, an aggressive cancer in her mouth, leading to pain and difficulty eating. After consulting with Andean bear experts and veterinary oncologists, it was concluded that surgery and chemical therapies were not options for Nora, and the decision was made for humane euthanasia.
With a life expectancy of only 20 years in the wild, Nora far exceeded expectations, living to 28 years of age.
Nora was born at Lincoln Park Zoo on Jan. 24, 1992. Nora made connections with guests across the country. She moved to Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio before moving to the Racine Zoo to retire in 2016. Nora made fans and friends wherever she went.
In her four years at the Racine Zoo, guests reached out constantly and would make the journey from around the country to visit her again. Her gentle nature and charismatic personality inspired lifelong connections with guests and keepers alike.
When she came to the Racine Zoo, Nora quickly became a keeper favorite. With her sweet disposition, funny yoga positions while sleeping and her total and complete love for grape jelly, it was hard not to love her.
Nora could often be found lounging on the big tire bed enjoying the sunshine, building a nest in the cave or roaming the exhibit checking out the smells. Keepers always noted how into scents she was, often lining her bed with perfumed items.
While she had several mates, Nick in Connecticut, Alfred in Ohio and Diamond in Racine, Nora was more of an independent spirit and preferred to be alone on exhibit — although she would still make time to say hi to Diamond and lick his nose through the mesh.
The keepers will definitely miss the cute little nests she made on her bed, how she had to sniff you before she’d shift onto exhibit and the “wave” she’d do when waking up from a nap, putting one paw in the air like she was saying hello.
Andean bears have decreased from about 20,000 in the wild in the late 1990s to only about 10,000 today, with populations continuing to decline. Nora’s charisma inspired many to learn about and take action to protect her wild cousins.
While Nora educated guests on Andean bears and their plight in South America, Nora also taught the keeper staff about geriatric bear care; from nutrition to vet care to reproductive management. Keepers can now look back and smile at the time Nora adopted a ball as her cub. Every day was an adventure that breeding season!
Nora touched the hearts of many in her 28 years, and the Racine Zoo was lucky to be a part of her legacy.
