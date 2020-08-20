Beloved bear at Racine Zoo has died

Nora could often be found lounging on the big tire bed enjoying the sunshine, building a nest in the cave or roaming the exhibit checking out the smells. Keepers always noted how into scents she was, often lining her bed with perfumed items.

While she had several mates, Nick in Connecticut, Alfred in Ohio and Diamond in Racine, Nora was more of an independent spirit and preferred to be alone on exhibit — although she would still make time to say hi to Diamond and lick his nose through the mesh.

The keepers will definitely miss the cute little nests she made on her bed, how she had to sniff you before she’d shift onto exhibit and the “wave” she’d do when waking up from a nap, putting one paw in the air like she was saying hello.

Andean bears have decreased from about 20,000 in the wild in the late 1990s to only about 10,000 today, with populations continuing to decline. Nora’s charisma inspired many to learn about and take action to protect her wild cousins.

While Nora educated guests on Andean bears and their plight in South America, Nora also taught the keeper staff about geriatric bear care; from nutrition to vet care to reproductive management. Keepers can now look back and smile at the time Nora adopted a ball as her cub. Every day was an adventure that breeding season!