Bernie Sanders: 'Our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts'

Bernie Sanders, Democrat for president, sent the following statement about the Wisconsin election Tuesday:
"It's outrageous that the Republican legislative leaders and the conservative majority on the Supreme Court in Wisconsin are willing to risk the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters tomorrow for their own political gain. Let's be clear: Holding the election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly. For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts.
