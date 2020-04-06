Bernie Sanders: 'Our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts'
View Comments
topical top story

Bernie Sanders: 'Our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts'

  • Updated

Bernie Sanders, Democrat for president, sent the following statement about the Wisconsin election Tuesday:

"It's outrageous that the Republican legislative leaders and the conservative majority on the Supreme Court in Wisconsin are willing to risk the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters tomorrow for their own political gain. Let's be clear: Holding the election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly. For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts.

Sanders mug

Sanders
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics