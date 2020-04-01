Bernie Sanders: Wisconsin should delay election
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president,  today called on Wisconsin to delay the April 7 primary.

Here is his statement: 

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them.

"The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”

Joe Biden is the front runner in the Democratic race for president, and President Trump is the only Republican candidate on the ballot in Wisconsin. 

  

