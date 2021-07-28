Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers cancel tonight's Lincoln Park Live! performance

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers have canceled tonight's performance at the Lincoln Park Live! concert series, due to the sudden illness of a key band member.

Special digital subscription offer! Three months for $1 Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Here’s a fantastic limited spe…

Tonight's (July 28) concert will feature an expanded performance by Grooveline, the second band scheduled to play. Grooveline, which plays music from '60s R&B to today's pop hits, is schedule to perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the park's flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's an unfortunate development, but we pray that our friend and fellow band member has a speedy recovery," Ade said. "The Lincoln Park Live! Music Series is a major community event bringing Kenosha residents and various genres of music to the Lincoln Park Flower garden. We are very supportive of the series and look forward to potentially rescheduling to a later date."

Event organizer Tim Mahone said, "On behalf of the Lincoln Park Live! committee, fans and sponsors, we wish the very best to Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers band member. They have become an integral part of our music series, and we look forward to their future performance."

For more information about Lincoln Park Live!, go online to mahonefund.org or call 262-654-2412.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.