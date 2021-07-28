 Skip to main content
Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers cancel tonight's Lincoln Park Live! performance
Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers cancel tonight's Lincoln Park Live! performance

BETSY ADE & THE WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, seen performing during the 2019 season of Lincoln Park Live!, have canceled tonight's (July 28) scheduled performance. Instead, Grooveline will play an extended set.

 Kenosha News File Photo

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers have canceled tonight's performance at the Lincoln Park Live! concert series, due to the sudden illness of a key band member.

Tonight's (July 28) concert will feature an expanded performance by Grooveline, the second band scheduled to play. Grooveline, which plays music from '60s R&B to today's pop hits, is schedule to perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the park's flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.

The 2021 season of the Lincoln Park Live! Concert Series started on July 14.

"It's an unfortunate development, but we pray that our friend and fellow band member has a speedy recovery," Ade said. "The Lincoln Park Live! Music Series is a major community event bringing Kenosha residents and various genres of music to the Lincoln Park Flower garden. We are very supportive of the series and look forward to potentially rescheduling to a later date."

Event organizer Tim Mahone said, "On behalf of the Lincoln Park Live! committee, fans and sponsors, we wish the very best to Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers band member. They have become an integral part of our music series, and we look forward to their future performance."

For more information about Lincoln Park Live!, go online to mahonefund.org or call 262-654-2412.

