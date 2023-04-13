A bicyclist was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a collision with a motor vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, at about 6:52 p.m. Wednesday the Village’s police department and fire department responded for a motor vehicle versus bicyclist incident in the 3000 block of 104th Street, near the County Bike Trail.

Because of both the “mechanism of injury,” or how the incident happened, and the extent of injuries, the bicyclist was transported by Flight for Life. EMS crews packaged and transported the patient to a pre-determined landing zone at the Prairie Lane School playground.

The helicopter landed at 7:29 p.m. and care was transferred to the flight crew which lifted off at 7:44 PM to Froedtert. Police remained on scene to investigate the crash with the assistance of the Major Crash Assistance Team, which is comprised of officers from Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County Sheriff, Twin Lakes, and Kenosha Police.

The last fire unit cleared the scene at 8:05 PM. The incident remains under investigation.

According to Assistant Fire Chief David Wilkinson, the bicyclist’s current condition was unknown, although they had suffered “serious” injuries during the collision and were still in the hospital.

MCAT is still investigating the incident. Wilkinson emphasized precaution for anyone out driving or riding.

“Warmer weather is out, bicyclists and motorists need to be mindful,” Wilkinson said.