Biden: 2020 DNC scheduled for Milwaukee may be 'virtual'

Democratic front runner Joe Biden said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" the recently delayed Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee may need to be held virtually if the novel coronavirus continues to pose a public health threat by mid-August.
"Well, we're going to have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that's very possible. Again let's see where it is -- and what we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science," Biden told ABC News' Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.
The convention was originally scheduled July 13-16 in Milwaukee and it was expected to attract up to 50,000 people.
Last week it was postponed after Biden suggested the date be moved back to August as the pandemic continues to keep the majority of Americans at home, and the likely Democratic nominee off the campaign trail.
Biden has remained at his Willmington, Delaware, home, during a stay-at-home order put in place by the state's governor, and said Sunday morning that he would be heeding the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by wearing a mask when he goes out in public.
