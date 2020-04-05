Biden: 2020 DNC scheduled for Milwaukee may be 'virtual'

"Well, we're going to have to do a convention. We may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place and that's very possible. Again let's see where it is -- and what we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science," Biden told ABC News' Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.