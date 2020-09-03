Biden holds discussion at Grace Lutheran Church

“Vice President Biden listened to (us) and he was present,” he said.

Barker was also impressed by others who participated in the one-and-a-half-hour meeting.

“It was very moving to hear from people who live in Uptown,” Barker said. “They shared the struggles of our community that was a helpful reminder of the challenges we had because of (the shooting of) Jacob Blake and the challenges we had before Jacob Blake.”

Barker said that many speakers shared the view that “we need big changes in Kenosha.” Specifically, he cited a community with disparities in economic opportunity and criminal justice.

In his remarks, Biden “named things he’s passionate about; things that would matter for our community, like a living wage and fair housing,” Barker said.

Biden’s listening and remarks were a good first step to changing things, said Barker.

“It was very good the vice president facilitated listening, and if we start listening we have a chance at justice and reconciliation,” Barker said.

Even so, Barker pointed out that there is much work to be done in Uptown and in Kenosha overall.