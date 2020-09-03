Biden holds discussion at Grace Lutheran Church

On Thursday afternoon, Joe Biden listened to Kenosha.
In response to events following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, the Democratic candidate for president visited Uptown’s Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. His visit came two days following the visit here from President Donald Trump.
Meeting socially distanced in the church sanctuary were representatives from Biden’s campaign, law enforcement and fire department members from Racine and Kenosha, politicians, clergy and community members from the Uptown neighborhood.
“Vice President Biden intentionally listened to the pain of our community,” said the Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church.
According to information on the Kenosha County Democratic Party Facebook page, Biden’s Kenosha visit was not intended as a public appearance “out of respect for the recent turmoil our city has gone through.”
Due to health restrictions limiting the number of attendees, the Kenosha News was not among media present at the visit to Grace Lutheran Church.
Following the meeting, Barker said he felt those invited represented “a powerful group of people from the community who have been seeking welfare for the community for a long time.”
Tim Mahone facilitated the conversation, which consisted of remarks from community members with response from Biden. As important as his perspective was the fact that he listened, Barker said.
“Vice President Biden listened to (us) and he was present,” he said.
Barker was also impressed by others who participated in the one-and-a-half-hour meeting.
“It was very moving to hear from people who live in Uptown,” Barker said. “They shared the struggles of our community that was a helpful reminder of the challenges we had because of (the shooting of) Jacob Blake and the challenges we had before Jacob Blake.”
Barker said that many speakers shared the view that “we need big changes in Kenosha.” Specifically, he cited a community with disparities in economic opportunity and criminal justice.
In his remarks, Biden “named things he’s passionate about; things that would matter for our community, like a living wage and fair housing,” Barker said.
Biden’s listening and remarks were a good first step to changing things, said Barker.
“It was very good the vice president facilitated listening, and if we start listening we have a chance at justice and reconciliation,” Barker said.
Even so, Barker pointed out that there is much work to be done in Uptown and in Kenosha overall.
“A lot of people want to go back to the way things were three weeks ago, but things weren’t all that great three weeks ago,” he said. “I just hope our community can keep dedicated to peace and reconciliation.”
However, Barker gave Biden credit for making an effort.
“I am quite hopeful, but the real pain here can’t be fixed in one afternoon," he said.
