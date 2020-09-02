 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Biden to visit Wisconsin, now a 2020 flash point

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Monday.

 AP PHOTO

KENOSHA — The day after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he will visit the city.

Joe and Jill Biden will visit Thursday, the campaign said.

Both Trump and Joe Biden have condemned the physical damage done to the city while also both saying they support non-destructive demonstrations.

The former vice president said on a video: "I want to make it absolutely clear: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted."

Biden, like many others including Gov. Tony Evers, said that Trump's visit could escalate tensions in Kenosha.

After violence occurred in the days following the Jacob Blake shooting, Wednesday through Friday last week were much more calm although law enforcement had stepped up its detentions of those arrested for violating curfew. Thousands marched on Saturday, and hundreds were back in Kenosha Tuesday: some showing support for Trump while others getting loud in oppositions.

 
View Comments
0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Lt. Gov. Barnes on Rural Prosperity Commission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News