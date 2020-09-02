Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The day after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he will visit the city.

Joe and Jill Biden will visit Thursday, the campaign said.

Both Trump and Joe Biden have condemned the physical damage done to the city while also both saying they support non-destructive demonstrations.

The former vice president said on a video: "I want to make it absolutely clear: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted."

Biden, like many others including Gov. Tony Evers, said that Trump's visit could escalate tensions in Kenosha.

After violence occurred in the days following the Jacob Blake shooting, Wednesday through Friday last week were much more calm although law enforcement had stepped up its detentions of those arrested for violating curfew. Thousands marched on Saturday, and hundreds were back in Kenosha Tuesday: some showing support for Trump while others getting loud in oppositions.

