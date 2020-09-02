Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday, says officer who shot Blake should be charged

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the heels of President Trump’s visit to Kenosha to support law enforcement in the wake of community protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden announced he will visit the city Thursday.

It will mark the former vice president’s first campaign stop in Wisconsin since declaring his candidacy.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife Jill are scheduled to hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” according to a statement from Biden’s campaign. After the meeting, the Bidens will make an unidentified local stop.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Biden said he has received an “overwhelming request” that he visit Kenosha, where at-times violent protests followed the police shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Aug. 23.

Protests started more than a week ago in the community and on Aug. 25, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.

Biden said he plans to meet with Kenosha community leaders, business owners and law enforcement.