Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday, says officer who shot Blake should be charged

On the heels of President Trump’s visit to Kenosha to support law enforcement in the wake of community protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Joe Biden announced he will visit the city Thursday.
It will mark the former vice president’s first campaign stop in Wisconsin since declaring his candidacy.
The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife Jill are scheduled to hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” according to a statement from Biden’s campaign. After the meeting, the Bidens will make an unidentified local stop.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Biden said he has received an “overwhelming request” that he visit Kenosha, where at-times violent protests followed the police shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Aug. 23.
Protests started more than a week ago in the community and on Aug. 25, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.
Biden said he plans to meet with Kenosha community leaders, business owners and law enforcement.
“We’ve got to heal, we’ve got to put things together, bring people together,” Biden said Wednesday. “My purpose in going will be to do just that.”
Advocates charges for officer
Meanwhile, Biden told reporters he believes the officer who shot Blake, Rusten Sheskey, “needs to be charged.” Biden also called for charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment by police in March.
Biden’s comment came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, a former county prosecutor and state attorney general, that the officer should face charges.
Biden also called for action on citizens who have committed violence as part of civil unrest, including the fatal shooting of a far-right group’s supporter in Portland, Oregon.
In a one-minute ad titled “Be Not Afraid” released Tuesday by his campaign, Biden condemns looting and rioting as “lawlessness, plain and simple.”
“Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames. He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it,” Biden said in the ad. “Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction.”
On heels of Trump visit
On Tuesday Trump met with local law enforcement, National Guard members and business owners in Kenosha to push for “law and order” to clamp down on protests sparked by police violence in cities such as Kenosha, Portland and Minneapolis.
“Some people think those are two terrible words — law and order — and they’re not terrible at all, they’re beautiful,” Trump said.
Several state and local Democratic officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, urged Trump to call off the trip for fear that it could fan the flames of ongoing unrest in the community.
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt issued a statement on Wednesday questioning if Evers also plans to ask Biden to reconsider his trip to Kenosha.
“Thankfully, President Trump didn’t listen to him and delivered tens-of-millions of dollars in aid to help rebuild Kenosha,” Hitt said in a statement. “Will Gov. Evers also urge Joe Biden to stay away?”
Evers’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Biden said on Wednesday he had not yet spoken with Evers, but had contacted the governor’s staff regarding his Thursday visit.
First visit
While Biden has held multiple online events, including forums and a virtual campaign speech, he has yet to visit the battleground state as a presidential candidate, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden’s last trip to Wisconsin was a stop in Madison in October 2018. Hillary Clinton famously did not campaign here before losing the key battleground state by fewer than 23,000 votes. The last time a Democratic presidential nominee visited the Badger State was a November 2012 Madison stop by Barack Obama.
While originally slated to accept the nomination for president in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, Biden ultimately canceled his trip as the convention shifted to a mostly online format. Biden accepted the nomination from Delaware, his home state.
Biden’s lack of on-the-ground presence in the state has drawn sharp criticism from both state Republicans and Trump’s team. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of his administration have made multiple stops in Wisconsin this year.
Hitt described Biden’s visit as a “desperation trip.”
“It shouldn’t take rioters burning down the city of Kenosha to get Joe Biden to visit our state,” Hitt said in a statement. “Joe Biden made COVID excuses as to why he couldn’t visit Wisconsin, but the seven-day average of new COVID cases in Wisconsin remains nearly unchanged compared to the DNC week.”
The Associated Press and Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
