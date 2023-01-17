Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks mentors to work with Kenosha County youth

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties is asking adults throughout the counties to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for children waiting for a mentor.

Mentoring is fun, flexible, and a powerful way to make a real difference in one’s community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.

The organization is dedicated to defending the potential of children and youth through one-to-one mentoring, an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps kids engaged, builds resilience and helps to mitigate the negative effects of trauma.

Youth “Littles” are between the ages of 6 and 17. Mentor “Bigs” are all ages from college students to retirees.

The one-to-one “matches” meet 2-3 times a month and establish connections through simple activities and outings.

Evidence shows that youth matched in a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program are 46% less likely to use illegal substances, 27% less likely to use alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school. Littles also show improved self-esteem and feelings that they matter within their communities.

Mentoring is flexible for people with busy schedules. You can enjoy all sorts of activities together including hiking, biking, group sports, reading, crafting, visiting a farm or museum, sharing a meal together or other activities that you already participate in and would like to share with a young person. You can participate as an individual, a couple or a family.

Big Brothers Big Sisters also provides ongoing training and support for youth, families and volunteers led by professional staff who pair each mentor match based on compatibility, energy levels and shared interests.

Bigs sign on for a calendar year, but can remain matched with their Little for a longer period of time if all parties wish to continue in the program.

Individuals, businesses and organizations who are interested in learning more about volunteering as a Big, providing financial support for programming or offering additional activities and opportunities for youth participants are encouraged to contact Darci Green. executive director, at info@beabignow.org or 262-637-7625.

More information can also be found at www.beabignow.org.

