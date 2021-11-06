Big Bundle Up campaign collecting winter clothing for Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

The 2021 Big Bundle Up winter coat and clothing drive, which begins Monday, will have six drop-off locations throughout Pleasant Prairie, Sarah Howard, spokesperson for the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.
“Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need this holiday season,” Howard said. “Collaborating with Travel Wisconsin and their Big Bundle Up program is one we look forward to every year. The donations our organization collects will positively impact our community — both for those who donate and those who receive.”
It is the second year PPCVB is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing items as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign. The statewide event, in its 11th year, runs from November 8, 2021 through January 7, 2022.
Last year 390 items were collected and donated to the ELCA Outreach Center. Howard said she hopes to choose a different local non-profit recipient each year. This year, items collected will be presented to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.
Howard said she hopes the addition of another drop off site at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum and the ability of people to bring items to the village’s annual Twelfth Night event at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, will help top that.
New this year, the PPCVB is partnering with Y-Link to promote the campaign countywide. Y-Link volunteers will also help sort the donations by size and type.
The following locations are available to accept donations during their normal business hours.
Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex , 9900 Terwall Terrace, in main lobby and IcePlex lobby
Pleasant Prairie Fire Station #1, 3801 Springbrook Rd.
Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St.
El Camino Kitchen, 9900 77th St.
Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire Event, 6 p.m. Jan 6, 2022 at the RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion
For more information, visit PPCVB on Facebook, Instagram, or at www.VisitPleasantPrairie.com.