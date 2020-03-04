Big Foot football star faces felony weapons charge

The mother told authorities she did not know her son owned a firearm.

Another witness, described as a Big Foot student, told police that Kyle Higgins was her ex-boyfriend, and that he had previously made comments "about self-harm and wanting to die." The witness also quoted Higgins as saying, "He did not want to have to harm someone."

According to the criminal complaint, the ex-girlfriend, who is not identified by name, alerted police and school officials Feb. 24 that Higgins had purchased a firearm and that she was concerned "what he may do with it."

Higgins was arrested at school Feb. 24 after officials reported finding a rifle in his vehicle, along with ammunition and marijuana.

At the time, Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker said no weapon had entered the high school building and no threats had been made to students or staff.

In an interview this week with the Lake Geneva Regional News, Higgins said he had purchased the weapon one day earlier to go hunting with friends, and he was apologetic for allegedly bringing it to school.

“I’m sorry for the concern that was caused and the violation of safety,” he said.