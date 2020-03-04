Big Foot student faces felony weapons charge

WALWORTH — Big Foot High School student Kyle Higgins has been charged with a felony for allegedly bringing a loaded rifle to school.
Higgins, 18, a senior at Big Foot, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a firearm on school grounds.
His mother and an ex-girlfriend told authorities Higgins had been making threats and talking about harming himself or others, according to a criminal complaint issued today.
The Walworth County district attorney also charged Higgins with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of THC, both misdemeanors. If convicted on all charges, Higgins could be sentenced to a combined four years and nine months in prison.
The loaded rifle, described as a .22 caliber semiautomatic weapon, allegedly was found Feb. 24 in Higgins’ vehicle in a Big Foot High School parking lot.
Higgins said earlier this week that he planned to use the rifle to go hunting with friends after school.
In the criminal complaint, prosecutors allege that Higgins’ mother, Jill Higgins, told police her son “had been acting out at home and making threats to her.”
No details are provided about the alleged threats.
The mother told authorities she did not know her son owned a firearm.
Another witness, described as a Big Foot student, told police that Kyle Higgins was her ex-boyfriend, and that he had previously made comments “about self-harm and wanting to die.” The witness also quoted Higgins as saying, “He did not want to have to harm someone.”
According to the criminal complaint, the ex-girlfriend, who is not identified by name, alerted police and school officials Feb. 24 that Higgins had purchased a firearm and that she was concerned “what he may do with it.”
Higgins was arrested at school Feb. 24 after officials reported finding a rifle in his vehicle, along with ammunition and marijuana.
At the time, Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker said no weapon had entered the high school building and no threats had been made to students or staff.
In an interview this week with the Lake Geneva Regional News, Higgins said he had purchased the weapon one day earlier to go hunting with friends, and he was apologetic for allegedly bringing it to school.
“I’m sorry for the concern that was caused and the violation of safety,” he said.
According to the criminal complaint, police found the Ruger-brand rifle in the vehicle’s back seat under a pile of clothes. The rifle was loaded with five bullets, one of them inside the firing chamber, the complaint states.
Police also reported finding more ammunition inside the vehicle’s center console armrest. Inside the glove compartment, they allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and cigarette rolling papers.
Higgins appeared in court March 4 with his attorney Frank Lettenberger to arrange a preliminary hearing at March 16.
If found guilty, Higgins could face three years and six months in prison on the felony charge, as well as nine months more for carrying a concealed weapon and six months on the THC charge.
Higgins, a multi-sport athlete at Big Foot, was a starting member of the school’s football team last fall and was one of the team’s leading tacklers.
Parker said he was unable to comment whether Higgins was still attending Big Foot High School.