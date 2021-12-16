Big winds overnight Wednesday cause very little damage in Kenosha County

When area residents went to bed Wednesday night, no one was sure what the howling winds would bring when the sun came up on Thursday. But wheeled bins set out for morning trash collection seemed to get the brunt of the record winds.

As of mid-morning Thursday, We Energies reported 101 outages affecting 1,421 customers in the Kenosha area.

“Nothing major in the way of structural damage happened in Kenosha,” said Sgt. Leo Viola of the Kenosha Police Department. “There were a few limbs down, but that is the kind of thing you expect from a storm like this.”

One of the larger losses of power was in the area of 52nd Street near the Boys and Girls Club. We Energies said an outage affecting 220 customers was reported at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, crews were still on site and had trimmed trees and branches that had tangled with power lines. Power lines were being repaired as of noon at that location.

At one point, the traffic signals at 52nd Street and Sheridan Road in Kenosha were inoperative.

Despite the gale force winds county-wide, there were few reports of damage. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported no significant damage from the wind event.

Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa noted only five trees fell on county roads, and those had been cleared by early Thursday morning. Otherwise, the winds had no impact on the county’s transportation system.

Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said, “We had a few trees go down along the bike paths and some trails, but nothing too major. “

Gusts up to 64 mpg

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning wind gusts of up to 64 mph were recorded in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

Burning smells were reported across a wide swath of the Midwest along the path of the wind gusts — all the way into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Numerous people in Kenosha reported a burning small in Facebook posts early Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Taylor Patterson of the National Weather Service in Sullivan said that people smelled and saw the smoke because of current wildfires in Kansas.

“Because of the high wind we had, it carried a lot of that smoke toward Wisconsin,” Patterson said. Kenosha Regional Airport recorded gusts up to 64 mph, Patterson noted. The Milwaukee airport recorded gusts of 63 mph, as did the Racine airport.

The Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department reported no major damage in its area, except for a large number of fallen limbs. To accommodate the cleanup, the lawn refuse drop-off site adjacent to the Trevor fire house, 11252 254th Court, has been reopened.

Midwest impact

More than 500,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

A tornado was reported in southern Minnesota on Wednesday and, if confirmed, would be the state’s first ever in December. The small community of Hartland, Minnesota, might have been the hardest hit, with a reported 35 to 40 homes sustaining minor damage while a few businesses were severely damaged.

The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan, including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts topping 80 mph were recorded in the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas. The weather service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 100 mph were reported in Russell, Kansas.

The Associated Press and Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

